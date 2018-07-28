Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Calls Alicia Atout A 5, ROH Throwback Match Featuring The Briscoes

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scarlett Bordeaux

– Scarlett Bordeaux made her debut on Impact Wrestling, where she insulted interviewer Alicia Atout by calling her a “5.” You can see the clip and their follow-up exchange on Twitter below. Impact also released her entrance video, which is also below.

– Ring of Honor has released a throwback match of The Briscoes taking on Necro Butcher and Joey Matthews from 2008.

article topics :

ROH, Scarlett Bordeaux, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading