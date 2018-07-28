Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Calls Alicia Atout A 5, ROH Throwback Match Featuring The Briscoes

– Scarlett Bordeaux made her debut on Impact Wrestling, where she insulted interviewer Alicia Atout by calling her a “5.” You can see the clip and their follow-up exchange on Twitter below. Impact also released her entrance video, which is also below.

I cannot believe she called me a FIVE and herself a ten, and then embarrassed me like that in front of the @IMPACTWRESTLING fans. I get it, you're "The Smokeshow", but seriously what's your deal, @Lady_Scarlett13?! pic.twitter.com/e9BpYNUmcH — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) July 27, 2018

– Ring of Honor has released a throwback match of The Briscoes taking on Necro Butcher and Joey Matthews from 2008.