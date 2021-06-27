wrestling / News

Various News: Schedule For Upcoming Episodes of Impact in 60, New Hit Row Merchandise, Mia Yim Plays More Resident Evil Village

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced the schedule for upcoming episodes of Impact in 60 on AXS TV:

July 1: Best of Chelsea Green
July 8: Best of Samoa Joe
July 15: This is Slammiversary special
July 22: Best of Kenny Omega
July 29: Best of Mickie James

– WWE Shop has a new mineral wash shirt for NXT group Hit Row.

– Mia Yim continues to play Resident Evil Village in her latest video.

