Various News: Schedule For Upcoming Episodes of Impact in 60, New Hit Row Merchandise, Mia Yim Plays More Resident Evil Village
– Impact Wrestling has announced the schedule for upcoming episodes of Impact in 60 on AXS TV:
July 1: Best of Chelsea Green
July 8: Best of Samoa Joe
July 15: This is Slammiversary special
July 22: Best of Kenny Omega
July 29: Best of Mickie James
– WWE Shop has a new mineral wash shirt for NXT group Hit Row.
– Mia Yim continues to play Resident Evil Village in her latest video.
