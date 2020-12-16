wrestling / News

Various News: Scorpio Sky Getting Podcast for Rooster Teeth, Calvin Tankman vs. Mance Warner Set for 56 Nights, More Impact Wrestling Video Highlights for 12.15.20

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scorpio Sky AEW All Out

– AEW wrestler Scorpio Sky and James Willems will be launching a new podcast for Rooster Teeth next month called Wrestling With the Week. The show will debut online on January 18, 2021. The official website is available HERE.

– GCW has announced that Mance Warner vs. Calvin Tankman has been added to 56 Nights on January 1, 2021. You can view the announcement below:

– Impact Wrestling released more video highlights for last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can view those clips below:









