Various News: Scorpio Sky Getting Podcast for Rooster Teeth, Calvin Tankman vs. Mance Warner Set for 56 Nights, More Impact Wrestling Video Highlights for 12.15.20
– AEW wrestler Scorpio Sky and James Willems will be launching a new podcast for Rooster Teeth next month called Wrestling With the Week. The show will debut online on January 18, 2021. The official website is available HERE.
– GCW has announced that Mance Warner vs. Calvin Tankman has been added to 56 Nights on January 1, 2021. You can view the announcement below:
*56 Nights Update*
Just Signed
MANCE
vs
TANKMAN
Plus:
Blake v Moriarty
Deppen v ACH
Dickinson v Radrick
+ more TBA
56 Nights
Fri 1/1 – 7PM
Streaming LIVE!
Important 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7RdBhCYUNN
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 16, 2020
– Impact Wrestling released more video highlights for last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can view those clips below:
