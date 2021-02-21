wrestling / News
Various News: Scorpio Sky On Coming Back From Injury, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Gail Kim Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
– Scorpio Sky noted his excitement at wrestling at AEW Revolution, as he’s been out of action due to a torn meniscus.
He wrote: “I’ve only had 4 matches in 5 months and the last 6 weeks I’ve been sidelined with a torn meniscus. Needless to say ring rust is life right now lol. But I’m happy to be back in a feature spot, and on PPV!”
– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– Gail Kim thanked fans for the birthday wishes:
