wrestling / News

Various News: Scorpio Sky On Coming Back From Injury, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Gail Kim Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

February 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scorpio Sky AEW All Out

– Scorpio Sky noted his excitement at wrestling at AEW Revolution, as he’s been out of action due to a torn meniscus.

He wrote: “I’ve only had 4 matches in 5 months and the last 6 weeks I’ve been sidelined with a torn meniscus. Needless to say ring rust is life right now lol. But I’m happy to be back in a feature spot, and on PPV!

– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– Gail Kim thanked fans for the birthday wishes:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gail Kim, Scorpio Sky, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading