Various News: Scotty 2 Hotty Shares His Plans for 2022, ROH Weekly TV Highlights

– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, former WWE Superstar and NXT Coach & Producer Scotty 2 Hotty shared a list of his goals for 2022. You can see his message below:

“My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022. It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, filled with so many positive texts, comments, and phone calls. It has been overwhelming awesome and I can’t thank you all enough. Can’t wait to see you all in 2022.”

Scotty 2 Hotty announced that he requested his WWE release last month.

