Various News: SCU Cosplays as Chris Jericho During Cruise, AJ Gray Set for GCW Guilty Conscience, Andre the Giant Featured in Submitted Flag Design for Cedar Rapids

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
SCU AEW Double or Nothing

– SCU’s Frankie Kazarian shared a tweet showing SCU partying and dressing up as the various generations of Chris Jericho during the Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea. You can check out the photo Kazarian tweeted of SCU during the cruise below.

– GCW announced this week that AJ Gray is going to be in action at the upcoming Guilty Conscience event. The card is scheduled for March 21 in Detroit, Michigan. You can check out the announcement below.

The Gazette has an article on new designs that are being submitted for the new flag of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. One design features the image of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant in handcuffs. You can check out the design at the above link.

