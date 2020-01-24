Various News: SCU Cosplays as Chris Jericho During Cruise, AJ Gray Set for GCW Guilty Conscience, Andre the Giant Featured in Submitted Flag Design for Cedar Rapids

– SCU’s Frankie Kazarian shared a tweet showing SCU partying and dressing up as the various generations of Chris Jericho during the Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea. You can check out the photo Kazarian tweeted of SCU during the cruise below.

Generations of Jericho! Once again SCU partied hard and had an absolute blast aboard the 2nd @jericho_cruise Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea. Best cruise we’ve eeeeeeever been on. pic.twitter.com/sGdxlWDWIm — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 24, 2020

– GCW announced this week that AJ Gray is going to be in action at the upcoming Guilty Conscience event. The card is scheduled for March 21 in Detroit, Michigan. You can check out the announcement below.

*3/21 DETROIT UPDATE!* AJ GRAY is coming to DETROIT on 3/21 with GCW! Get Tix Now:https://t.co/eDszEJ8Lxb Also Confirmed:

Nick Gage

Mance Warner

Alex Zayne

Allie Kat GCW presents

Guilty Conscience

Sat 3/21 – 8pm

Lincoln Park, MI#GCWGuilty Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/gx4mOI0SEh — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 23, 2020

– The Gazette has an article on new designs that are being submitted for the new flag of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. One design features the image of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant in handcuffs. You can check out the design at the above link.