Various News: Sean Waltman Praises Wardlow Promo, Top Ten WWE Big Men Dancing, Xavier Woods Visits ForceCon 22

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Wardlow Wardlow's Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman praised the promo ability of Wardlow after last night’s AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “For not having much mic time thus far, Wardlow shows promise on the stick.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments of big men dancing in the company.

– Xavier Woods posted a new video about his recent visit to ForceCon 22.

Sean Waltman, Wardlow, WWE, Joseph Lee

