Various News: Sean Waltman Praises Wardlow Promo, Top Ten WWE Big Men Dancing, Xavier Woods Visits ForceCon 22
– In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman praised the promo ability of Wardlow after last night’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “For not having much mic time thus far, Wardlow shows promise on the stick.”
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments of big men dancing in the company.
– Xavier Woods posted a new video about his recent visit to ForceCon 22.
