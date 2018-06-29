wrestling / News
Various News: Season 2 of GLOW Now on Netflix, WWE Video on Open Challenges, Goldust Wants Fans To Remember Compassion For One Another
June 29, 2018 | Posted by
– Season 2 of GLOW is now on Netflix to stream…
It's GLOW time. Season 2 is now streaming on @Netflix! 📼💪 pic.twitter.com/bq96NuiACs
— GLOW (@GlowNetflix) June 29, 2018
– Goldust posted the following message on Twitter today…
Remember, somebody somewhere is going through something you know nothing about. Even though you may be having a shit day, you can change someone’s life, one person at a time. #BeKind #ShowCompassion
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 29, 2018
– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 unique Superstar open challenges…