wrestling / News
Various News: Season Two Of The Rock’s Titan Games Begins Production, WWE Superstars Take Over Miami, XFL Releases New App
– The Rock made a post on Instagram to announce that season two of NBC’s The Titan Games, which he hosts, is in production.
He wrote: “Welcome to season 2 of TITAN GAMES From doctors to monster truck drivers, military men and women to wine makers to so much more – I’ve selected very diverse contestants from all walks of life – who also happen to be the most incredible and competitive athletes in the world. Let the games begin. @sevenbucksprod @asmithcoprod @nbctitangames @NBC”
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to Season 2 of TITAN GAMES 🔥 From doctors to monster truck drivers, military men and women to wine makers to so much more – I’ve selected very diverse contestants from all walks of life – who also happen to be the most incredible and competitive athletes in the world. Let the games begin. @sevenbucksprod @asmithcoprod @nbctitangames @NBC @hhgarcia41 📸
– WWE has posted a new video of WWE superstars in Miami for the Super Bowl.
– The XFL has officially released a new app for iOS and Android:
The official #XFL app is here! 📱🏈
App Store: https://t.co/3ZAtboS2nd
Google Play: https://t.co/m5oxaCUKzw pic.twitter.com/cp81dOso77
— XFL (@xfl2020) February 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has a Concussion Protocol in Place, on Level of Involvement Talents Have in Developing Their Personas
- Booker T Suggests That The Revival Take the Money from WWE, Explains Why He’d Pick Money Over Legacy
- Bruce Prichard on The Radicalz Leaving WCW, Other Guys Wanting to Go, Chris Benoit Being Frustrated Despite Winning WCW Title
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Kept Adding Members to the nWo, Reveals His Favorite nWo Memory