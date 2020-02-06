Various News: Season Two Of The Rock’s Titan Games Begins Production, WWE Superstars Take Over Miami, XFL Releases New App

– The Rock made a post on Instagram to announce that season two of NBC’s The Titan Games, which he hosts, is in production.

He wrote: “Welcome to season 2 of TITAN GAMES From doctors to monster truck drivers, military men and women to wine makers to so much more – I’ve selected very diverse contestants from all walks of life – who also happen to be the most incredible and competitive athletes in the world. Let the games begin. @sevenbucksprod @asmithcoprod @nbctitangames @NBC”

– WWE has posted a new video of WWE superstars in Miami for the Super Bowl.

– The XFL has officially released a new app for iOS and Android: