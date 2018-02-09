Various News: Seth Rollins Calls Out TSA For Stealing, New Sheamus Workout Video, NJPW Announces Perth, Australia Main Event

– Seth Rollins posted the following, revealing that his bag was checked by TSA and called them out on Twitter for stealing four of his thirteen pre-made Trifecta System meals.

When @TSA steals your @TrifectaSystem meals. Hope it was good you cowards. Left with 13 and landed with 9. pic.twitter.com/MxZBXQEvw3 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 9, 2018

– Here is Sheamus, going through a 30-minute leg workout at Hard Nocks South in Tampa, Florida.

– NJPW announced this morning that Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions EVIL & SANADA in a non-title match will main event their February 19th event in Perth, Australia. Also announced was The Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Gino Gambino, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale) vs. The Mighty Don’t Kneel (Jonah Rock, Slex, Marcus Pitt and Damian Slater).