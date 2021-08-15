wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Comments On John Cena Mentioning Him, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, ROH Asks Fans About the Forbidden Door
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins commented on getting namedropped by John Cena during his promo on last night’s episode of Smackdown.
He wrote: “Use my name all you want to validate your narrative. Truth is, it only validates my influence. I’m never in danger and I’m always thriving. #ROLLINSFOREVER”
– ROH asked fans on Twitter who they should bring through the Forbidden Door to their company.
– WWE posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
