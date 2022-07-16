wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Has Most Losses In WWE This Year, Rob Van Dam Appears For Pro Wrestling NOAH, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
– In a post on Twitter, WrestleOps noted that Seth Rollins has the most losses of anyone on the WWE roster this year, with fifty.
Seth Rollins currently has the most losses on the entire WWE roster half-way into 2022 thus far.
A total of 50 losses and counting, sadly. pic.twitter.com/j7rUHrHdiH
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 16, 2022
– WWE has shared a new video look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
– Rob Van Dam wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their DESTINATION 2022 event. He teamed with Masato Tanaka against Nosawa Rongai and Super Crazy in a hardcore tag match.
Classic @TherealRVD onto the guardrail!
📺 https://t.co/xjn8SBoq1D#MutoFinal#noah_ghc #RVD pic.twitter.com/mUs9qRrT0H
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 16, 2022
