Various News: Seth Rollins Has Most Losses In WWE This Year, Rob Van Dam Appears For Pro Wrestling NOAH, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Backlash Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, WrestleOps noted that Seth Rollins has the most losses of anyone on the WWE roster this year, with fifty.

– WWE has shared a new video look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

– Rob Van Dam wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their DESTINATION 2022 event. He teamed with Masato Tanaka against Nosawa Rongai and Super Crazy in a hardcore tag match.

