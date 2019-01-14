wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Praises Nigel McGuinness, Clip of Scott Steiner on Impact, Natalya Asked About Chyna
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins praised Nigel McGuinness after his special on the WWE Network. He wrote:
Well I wish you’d come out of retirement and have another match (or 1000). https://t.co/RYlXiiAYAm
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 13, 2019
– Impact Wrestling has released a clip of Scott Steiner’s surprise return for Friday’s episode, where he attacked the Desi Hit Squad.
– In an interview with Cerrito Live, Natalya was asked about Chyna going into the WWE Hall of Fame and said that she thinks it will happen.