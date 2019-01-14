Quantcast

Various News: Seth Rollins Praises Nigel McGuinness, Clip of Scott Steiner on Impact, Natalya Asked About Chyna

January 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins Raw 12-10-18

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins praised Nigel McGuinness after his special on the WWE Network. He wrote:

– Impact Wrestling has released a clip of Scott Steiner’s surprise return for Friday’s episode, where he attacked the Desi Hit Squad.

– In an interview with Cerrito Live, Natalya was asked about Chyna going into the WWE Hall of Fame and said that she thinks it will happen.

Natalya, Scott Steiner, Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee


