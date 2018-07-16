wrestling
Various News: Seth Rollins Says He’s Not Done With Dolph Ziggler, Latest Commercial For Summerslam, Bully Ray Joins Starrcast
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins said that he’s not done in his feud with Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler. He wrote:
Nothing is settled. https://t.co/xZXlDVymGO
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018
– WWE has revealed a new commercial for Summerslam:
– Bully Ray has officially joined Starrcast as part of Busted Open Radio.
BREAKING: WE'RE #ALLIN !
Join @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 LIVE at @Starrcast18 Friday 8/31 for "Breakfast with @BustedOpenRadio" 8a-11am CT!
Breakfast, tons of special guests and it's open to the public! Come kick off @ALL_IN_2018 weekend with us! pic.twitter.com/ACpQUQtamN
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 16, 2018