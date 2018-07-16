Quantcast

 

Various News: Seth Rollins Says He’s Not Done With Dolph Ziggler, Latest Commercial For Summerslam, Bully Ray Joins Starrcast

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins said that he’s not done in his feud with Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler. He wrote:

– WWE has revealed a new commercial for Summerslam:

– Bully Ray has officially joined Starrcast as part of Busted Open Radio.

