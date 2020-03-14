Various News: Seth Rollins, William Regal and Others Talk About Wrestling For Poorly Attended Shows, Trailer For David Arquette Documentary, ROH Posts Free Matches

– Several A holiday camp in Filey, UK’86, the first week of the season. Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so the show goes on. Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds. The others wouldn’t wrestle.Last night’s historic episode of @WWE Smackdown, performed in front of no audience for the first time ever, got me thinking about the many times in my career I performed with low turnouts. Fellow performers & fans alike – what fun memories do you have of poorly attended shows?”

Rollins said: “A Country Boy Can Survive. IWA-MS circa 2015-2016. Jamie Noble did in an hour plus in front of 12 people so Ian could sell some DVDs.”

Regal added: “A holiday camp in Filey, UK’86, the first week of the season. Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so the show goes on. Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds. The others wouldn’t wrestle.”

Bully Ray replied: “1993 Polish – American Club Piscataway, NJ. Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks. Good time.

Alexander Wolfe shared: “BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning in front of about 20 people.”

Last night's historic episode of @WWE Smackdown, performed in front of no audience for the first time ever, got me thinking about the many times in my career I performed with low turnouts. Fellow performers & fans alike – what fun memories do you have of poorly attended shows? — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 14, 2020

A Country Boy Can Survive. IWA-MS circa 2015-2016. Jamie Noble did in an hour plus in front of 12 people so Ian could “sell some DVDs” — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 14, 2020

A holiday camp in Filey,UK’86,the first week of the season.Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so”the show goes on”.Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds.The others wouldn’t wrestle — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 14, 2020

1993

Polish – American Club

Piscataway, NJ Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks. Good times. 👍😃#PayYourDues — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 14, 2020

BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning

in front of about 20 people👍 — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) March 14, 2020

5…star..wrestling.

Basically empty arena matches. — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) March 14, 2020

Did an indy show in Alexandria, Va in 96. @StudMuffinSays got on the microphone will the owner of a car with license plate 852qowt45301opzh048t Please move your car. Your license plate is blocking the entrance for the rest of the fans to get in. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 14, 2020

– A trailer for the upcoming documentary about David Arquette’s return to wrestling has been posted online.

The trailer for @DavidArquette’s documentary on his return to wrestling. Looks fantastic. Can’t wait to see it. pic.twitter.com/CvYvwytUuy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 14, 2020

– Ring of Honor has shared several free matches on their Youtube channel featuring Daniel Bryan, Jay Lethal, Matt Taven and others.