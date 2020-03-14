wrestling / News

Various News: Seth Rollins, William Regal and Others Talk About Wrestling For Poorly Attended Shows, Trailer For David Arquette Documentary, ROH Posts Free Matches

March 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 2-17-20

Rollins said: “A Country Boy Can Survive. IWA-MS circa 2015-2016. Jamie Noble did in an hour plus in front of 12 people so Ian could sell some DVDs.

Regal added: “A holiday camp in Filey, UK’86, the first week of the season. Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so the show goes on. Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds. The others wouldn’t wrestle.

Bully Ray replied: “1993 Polish – American Club Piscataway, NJ. Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks. Good time.

Alexander Wolfe shared: “BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning in front of about 20 people.

– A trailer for the upcoming documentary about David Arquette’s return to wrestling has been posted online.

– Ring of Honor has shared several free matches on their Youtube channel featuring Daniel Bryan, Jay Lethal, Matt Taven and others.

