wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins, William Regal and Others Talk About Wrestling For Poorly Attended Shows, Trailer For David Arquette Documentary, ROH Posts Free Matches
– Several A holiday camp in Filey, UK’86, the first week of the season. Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so the show goes on. Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds. The others wouldn’t wrestle.Last night’s historic episode of @WWE Smackdown, performed in front of no audience for the first time ever, got me thinking about the many times in my career I performed with low turnouts. Fellow performers & fans alike – what fun memories do you have of poorly attended shows?”
Rollins said: “A Country Boy Can Survive. IWA-MS circa 2015-2016. Jamie Noble did in an hour plus in front of 12 people so Ian could sell some DVDs.”
Regal added: “A holiday camp in Filey, UK’86, the first week of the season. Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so the show goes on. Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds. The others wouldn’t wrestle.”
Bully Ray replied: “1993 Polish – American Club Piscataway, NJ. Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks. Good time.
Alexander Wolfe shared: “BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning in front of about 20 people.”
Last night's historic episode of @WWE Smackdown, performed in front of no audience for the first time ever, got me thinking about the many times in my career I performed with low turnouts.
Fellow performers & fans alike – what fun memories do you have of poorly attended shows?
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 14, 2020
A Country Boy Can Survive. IWA-MS circa 2015-2016. Jamie Noble did in an hour plus in front of 12 people so Ian could “sell some DVDs”
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 14, 2020
A holiday camp in Filey,UK’86,the first week of the season.Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so”the show goes on”.Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds.The others wouldn’t wrestle
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 14, 2020
1993
Polish – American Club
Piscataway, NJ
Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks.
Good times. 👍😃#PayYourDues
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 14, 2020
BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning
in front of about 20 people👍
— Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) March 14, 2020
5…star..wrestling.
Basically empty arena matches.
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) March 14, 2020
Did an indy show in Alexandria, Va in 96. @StudMuffinSays got on the microphone will the owner of a car with license plate 852qowt45301opzh048t Please move your car. Your license plate is blocking the entrance for the rest of the fans to get in.
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 14, 2020
– A trailer for the upcoming documentary about David Arquette’s return to wrestling has been posted online.
The trailer for @DavidArquette’s documentary on his return to wrestling.
Looks fantastic. Can’t wait to see it.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 14, 2020
– Ring of Honor has shared several free matches on their Youtube channel featuring Daniel Bryan, Jay Lethal, Matt Taven and others.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Jokes About ‘CM Punk Chants’ at Empty WWE PC Shows, Comments on WWE Backstage Halting Production
- Tony Khan on How Proud He Is that AEW Pays Talent Well, Says It’s Insane How Little Other Promotions Pay, Says People Thought He’s Nuts For Paying Talent So Much
- Eric Bischoff Says Criticism of Goldberg Beating Fiend Is Unwarranted, Praises Goldberg For Staying In Great Shape
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental