Various News: Shad Gaspard Has Role in Birds of Prey Movie, Tracy Smothers Benefit Show Set for This Month, Top 5 UUDD Championship Rumble Moments

– Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has a cameo role in the new DC Comics-based film, Birds of Prey. Some B-roll footage for the film shows him preparing for a fight scene alongside the film’s stars (Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell). You can check out that B-roll footage below (Shad Gaspard footage starts at about 2:54).

– International Combat Sports has announced an event this month to benefit wrestling legend, Tracy Smothers. International Combat Sports 14: Wild Eyed Southern Boy is scheduled for February 29 in Dunbar, West Virginia. All profits from ticket sales for the event will go directly to Tracy Smothers, who is currently battling lymphoma.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a video showcasing the Top 5 UUDD Championship Rumble moments. You can check out that video below.