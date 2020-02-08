Various News: Shane McMahon Spotted At XFL Game, Tom Lawlor Does Dallas, MLW Intimidation Games Set For April

– Shane McMahon was spotted at today’s XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons.

Shane McMahon our here taking photos with XFL fans. Long concession lines at halftime and people are having fun. pic.twitter.com/NaF2mNPD6q — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 8, 2020

@davemeltzerWON just spotted Shane McMahon & Kevin Dunn at the XFL game in DC. pic.twitter.com/gB1ZtPbYWJ — Gary Cantrell (@GaryCantrell) February 8, 2020

Shane McMahon is in attendance. Says he's happy to have an #XFL team in D.C. McMahon was born in Silver Spring. pic.twitter.com/7XrObX6Mzi — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 8, 2020

– MLW has released a new video dubbed ‘Filthy Does Dallas’ featuring Tom Lawlor.

– MLW will return to Chicago on April 18 for ‘Intimidation Games’, featuring MLW Champion Jacob Fatu, Tom Lawlor, MLW Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs, The Hart Foundation, CONTRA Unit, Salina de la Renta, LA Park, The Dynasty, Mance Warner, Zeda Zhang, Konnan, injustice, El Hijo de LA Park and Gino Medina.