wrestling / News

Various News: Shane McMahon Spotted At XFL Game, Tom Lawlor Does Dallas, MLW Intimidation Games Set For April

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shane McMahon Kurt Angle

– Shane McMahon was spotted at today’s XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons.

– MLW has released a new video dubbed ‘Filthy Does Dallas’ featuring Tom Lawlor.

– MLW will return to Chicago on April 18 for ‘Intimidation Games’, featuring MLW Champion Jacob Fatu, Tom Lawlor, MLW Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs, The Hart Foundation, CONTRA Unit, Salina de la Renta, LA Park, The Dynasty, Mance Warner, Zeda Zhang, Konnan, injustice, El Hijo de LA Park and Gino Medina.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Shane McMahon, Tom Lawlor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading