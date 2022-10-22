wrestling / News
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
October 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.
– PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance.
– Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in Las Vegas, leading up to the Overdrive PPV next month.
