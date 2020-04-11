wrestling / News
Various News: Shawn Spears In Action On This Week’s Dynamite, DDP Lets Jake Roberts Back In His House, Bonus Clip From WWE 24: Edge
– AEW has announced that Shawn Spears will be in action on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Here’s the updated match list:
* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for AEW World title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D
* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor
* Britt Baker in action
* Shawn Spears in action
Although he wasn't able to advance in the #TNTChampionship Tournament, #TheChairman @Perfec10n looks to get back on track and will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aPk8lzpL41
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 11, 2020
– DDP announced that even with the quarantine in effect, he’s still going to let Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts back into his ‘recovery crib’ under a few conditions.
He wrote: “OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting Stay Tuned”
OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting🤪 Stay Tuned😳 @killermike @willsasso @DavidArquette @justinlong @pwhauser #SocialDistancing #DDPYworks DDP 💥 pic.twitter.com/fKmePS4mtv
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 11, 2020
– WWE has released a bonus clip from Edge’s 24 documentary special.
More Trending Stories
- Edge Reveals What Bret Hart Told Him About His WrestleMania 36 Match Against Randy Orton, Says They Had To Change Everything They Had Planned Hours Before the Match
- Vince Russo Says Nobody in WWE Expressed Concern to Him About Wrestlers Getting Injured In Brawl for All, Explains Who Got Over From It, Says He Failed Bart Gunn
- Kevin Sullivan on Why He Declined to Be in Chris Benoit Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Denies Hitting Nancy
- Drew McIntyre Says Brock Lesnar Asked Him Why He Was Involved With 3MB During His First WWE Run