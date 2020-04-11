wrestling / News

Various News: Shawn Spears In Action On This Week’s Dynamite, DDP Lets Jake Roberts Back In His House, Bonus Clip From WWE 24: Edge

April 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Spears AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced that Shawn Spears will be in action on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Here’s the updated match list:

* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for AEW World title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D
* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor
* Britt Baker in action
* Shawn Spears in action

– DDP announced that even with the quarantine in effect, he’s still going to let Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts back into his ‘recovery crib’ under a few conditions.

He wrote: “OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting Stay Tuned

– WWE has released a bonus clip from Edge’s 24 documentary special.

