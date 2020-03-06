Various News: Shawn Spears Polling Fans On Best Tag Partner Option, Match Added To GCW Guilty Conscience, ScrapperMania Sells Out

– Shawn Spears is now polling fans to find out who has submitted the best offer to be his tag team partner so far. Spears and Blanchard made an open call for the job earlier this week.

He wrote: “Submissions have poured in…Tully is reviewing applicants very closely. The pursuit for the Perfect Partner continues…Throw your name in the hat. #SearchForSpears @AEWrestling Who’s been the best submission so far?”

– Tony Deppen vs. Matthew Justice has been added to GCW Guilty Conscience on March 21.

– OTT’s ScrapperMania has officially sold out. It happens on March 14 and features David Starr vs. Jon Moxley.