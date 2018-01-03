Various News: Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable React to Tag Title Loss on Smackdown, More Wrestling Birthdays, Clip of Cody & Kota Ibushi Appear At NJPW WK12 Fan Festival

– Here are Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable reacting to their tag title match loss on last night’s WWE Smackdown. Benjamin and Gable had seemingly won the titles, but it was a Dusty finish as the illegal men were involved in the first finish. The Usos retained the titles after the match was restarted…

– Here is a clip from last night’s NJPW Fan festival, featuring Cody Rhodes & Kota Ibushi…

He may not have the ROH World Championship to put on the line against @ibushi_kota , but @CodyRhodes motives seem unchanged going into his special singles match at #NJWK12 This is a match that will define both challengers going into the new year! Watch it live only on @njpwworld pic.twitter.com/CphzEMHJiR — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) January 3, 2018

– Here are more wrestling birthdays…

* Vic Grimes (55)

* Jim Ross (66)