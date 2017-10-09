Various News: Shield Reunion Teased in Pre-Raw Video, MLW One-Shot Now on VOD

– WWE posted a video from tonight’s Raw teasing a Shield reunion at the show. You can check out the video below, with Mike Rome teasing the possibility and showing video footage of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose all separately arriving to the arena. The video notes that tonight’s Raw is taking place in Indianapolis, which is where the Shield debuted as a group in 2012 and disbanded in 2014:

– MLW: One-Shot is now available for VOD purchase. You can order it here for $4.99. The event featured Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, MVP vs. Sami Callihan, Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Santana Garrett vs. Mia Yim, TAMA Tonga vs. Martin Stone and more.