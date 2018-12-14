Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Shinjiro Otani vs. Eddie Kingston Set For AIW Event, Tommy Dreamer Booked For CWE, Tommy Fierro Returning To Wrestling

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston

– Cleveland’s Absolute Intense Wrestling announced a match between Shinjiro Otani vs. Eddie Kingston for the first time ever on April 5 in Jersey City, NJ over Wrestlemania 35 week.

– Tommy Dreamer has been booked for a CWE event on January 4 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He will wrestle and host a seminar/tryout for House of Hardcore.

– Tommy Fierro will return to wrestling at an 80s-themed convention in Freehold, New Jersey, featuring Gene Okerlund, Ricky Steamboat, Wendi Richter, Afa, Sika, Jake Roberts, Slick, Koko B. Ware and more. It happens on April 27, 2019.

article topics :

AIW, Eddie Kingston, Shinjiro Otani, Tommy Dreamer, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading