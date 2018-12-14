Various News: Shinjiro Otani vs. Eddie Kingston Set For AIW Event, Tommy Dreamer Booked For CWE, Tommy Fierro Returning To Wrestling

– Cleveland’s Absolute Intense Wrestling announced a match between Shinjiro Otani vs. Eddie Kingston for the first time ever on April 5 in Jersey City, NJ over Wrestlemania 35 week.

– Tommy Dreamer has been booked for a CWE event on January 4 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He will wrestle and host a seminar/tryout for House of Hardcore.

– Tommy Fierro will return to wrestling at an 80s-themed convention in Freehold, New Jersey, featuring Gene Okerlund, Ricky Steamboat, Wendi Richter, Afa, Sika, Jake Roberts, Slick, Koko B. Ware and more. It happens on April 27, 2019.