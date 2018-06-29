Various News: Shinsuke Nakamura Appears at WWE Japan Show on Crutches, Preview For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV, Hideo Itami Faces Shelton Benjamin in Japan

– Following his dog bite incident on Monday, Shinsuke Nakamura didn’t compete at today’s WWE event in Tokyo, but did appear on crutches to address the crowd…

– Here is what is set for tonight’s two-hour edition of NJPW on AXS TV, which features matches from the June 9th Dominion event.

* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Championship Hirooki Goto vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi

* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP Tag Team Champions EVIL & Sanada vs. The Young Bucks

– Hideo Itami faced of with Shelton Benjamin at today’s WWE event in Japan…