Various News: Shinsuke Nakamura Sends Jeff Hardy a Warning, GLOW Cast Reviews Wrestling News

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
shinsuke nakamura wwe smackdown 61218

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter to send a warning to Jeff Hardy ahead of their US Championship match at Extreme Rules. You can see the post below:

– Vanity Fair posted the following video with the cast of GLOW reviewing classic wrestling moves:

