– Former WWE Superstar Shotzi spoke to Daria Berenato (formerly Sonya Deville) on this week’s edition of Unwrapped. The full episode is available below:

Welcome to an all-new episode of Unwrapped with Daria Berenato—formerly known as WWE’s Sonya Deville—and her wife Toni! In this intimate conversation, Daria and Toni sit down with wrestling superstar Shotzi to discuss her incredible journey from WWE to the indie circuit, the challenges of injury recovery, and the shocking reality of WWE contract decisions. This episode is a must-watch for wrestling fans and anyone navigating the world of relationships, career transitions, and personal growth.

– Tony Richards was a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw this week to speak about the legacy of Jim Barnett:

– A full episode of NXT from September 23, 2015 is now available, featuring Asuka signing her NXT contract: