Various News: Sid Vicious & Ted DiBase Set for WrestleCon 2024, Kevin Von Erich Meets Israeli President
– WrestleCon has announced more guests for this year’s convention during WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Newly announced guests include former WWE Champion Sycho Sid (aka Sid Vicious), WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, and Doink the Clown along with Dink. It should be noted that multiple wrestlers have portrayed Doink the Clown over the years.
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich recently traveled to Israel, where the drama The Iron Claw, which is inspired by his family and real life recently opened in theaters. During the visit, Von Erich met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. You can photos and footage of Von Erich’s visit to Israel below:
– Empire State Wrestling announced that WWE and WCW veteran 2 Cold Scorpio will be working the upcoming Frontier Freeze show on Friday, January 19 at the Frontier Firehall in Niagra Falls. He will face Channing Decker. Here’s the full announcement and lineup:
2 Cold Scorpio’s opponent announced, interstate title scramble match set
Empire State Wrestling revealed additional matches for “Frontier Freeze,” set for this Friday at the Frontier Firehall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls.
* 2 Cold Scorpio will make his ESW debut against “The White Bronco” Channing Decker
* ESW interstate championship scramble match: “The Prize” Alec Price (c) vs. “His Royal Freshness” Frank Feathers vs. “The Holy Hand Grenade” James Sayga vs. “Red Hot” Vinnie Moon vs. Spencer Slade
* “Buckwild” Tommy K vs. Edge of Hope’s Jeremiah Richter
Previously announced for “Frontier Freeze”:
* ESW tag team championship – 2-out-of-3 falls match: High Seas (c) vs. CXR
* “The Queen of the Silver Screen” Katie Arquette vs. “Courageous” Christina Marie
* The BackSeat Boyz vs. To Infinity & Beyond
* A special address from ESW heavyweight champion Vince Valor
* 2023 Ilio DiPaolo Memorial Cup winner Gregory Iron and many others will be in action
The official “Frontier Freeze” after-party will be held at Mooney’s in Tonawanda.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell-time set for 7 p.m. Front and second row seats are sold out. General admission tickets are available at the presale price at ESWTIX.COM where service fees apply. Ticket prices rise by $5 at the door.
“Frontier Freeze” will be livestreamed on IndependentWrestling.TV.