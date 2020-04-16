wrestling / News

Various News: Sin Cara Reacts to News of WWE Releases, Curt Hawkins Wants a Falls Count Anywhere Match With Luke Gallows, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Cinta De Oro, aka former WWE Superstar Sin Cara, took to Twitter yesterday in reaction to the news of the WWE releases. Cinta De Oro was granted his release from WWE last December after he had requested it. You can view his tweets below.

Initially he wrote, “And you still wonder why I left!” Sin Cara later added, “Very sad news today. Thanks to all that I had the pleasure of working with.”

– WWE Superstars Curt Hawkins and Luke Gallows of The OC were among the list of wrestlers released by WWE yesterday. Following the announcement of the news, Curt Hawkins tweeted that he’d like a falls count anywhere match with Gallows at a VFW somewhere.

Curt Hawkins wrote, “Man, a falls count anywhere match vs @LukeGallowsWWE at a VFW somewhere would really hit the spot right about now.” You can check out his tweet below.

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show. You can check out that video below.

