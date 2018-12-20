Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Singh Brothers Thank Their Parents, Indie Wrestlers Re-Enact Simpsons Scene In the Ring

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Singh Brothers Sunil Singh Samir Singh

– The Singh Brothers posted to Twitter to honor their parents and thank them for enabling the brothers’ dreams. You can see the post below, in which they describe how their parents bought them their the WrestleMania ring toy in 1996 and are proud of them:

– Indy wrestlers BHK and Laura Clare re-enacted a famous fight scene from The Simpsons at a Bar Wrestling show in Los Angeles. You can see the video below, which juxtapositions Bart and Lisa’s famous fight with the moment between the two wrestlers:

article topics :

The Singh Brothers, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading