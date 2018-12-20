Various News: Singh Brothers Thank Their Parents, Indie Wrestlers Re-Enact Simpsons Scene In the Ring

– The Singh Brothers posted to Twitter to honor their parents and thank them for enabling the brothers’ dreams. You can see the post below, in which they describe how their parents bought them their the WrestleMania ring toy in 1996 and are proud of them:

In 1996 our parents bought us the ‘Wrestlemania’ Ring. They’ve kept the ring at their house ever since. Today we gave them our 1st ever @wwe figures to put in that ring. They’re 2 proud parents & we are 2 proud sons. This is what the dream is all about for immigrant parents. pic.twitter.com/wWWjbElFWR — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) December 20, 2018

– Indy wrestlers BHK and Laura Clare re-enacted a famous fight scene from The Simpsons at a Bar Wrestling show in Los Angeles. You can see the video below, which juxtapositions Bart and Lisa’s famous fight with the moment between the two wrestlers: