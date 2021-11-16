Various News: Sneak Peek for Mick Foley Auction, Survivor Series Week Events, Penta Hotel to be Demolished

– HighspotsAuctions.com released a sneak preview for the virtual signing for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley virtual signing set for later tonight at 6:00 pm ET.

– With WWE Survivor Series scheduled for Brooklyn, New York this weekend, the other wrestling events are also being held in town close to the event (h/t PWInsider):

* Outlaw Wrestling is holding an event on Thursday, November 18 at The Queens Brewery in Ridgewood, New York with the following lineup:

Homicide vs. Mike Verna with Prince Nana

Mercedes Martinez vs. Tina San Antonio

Rich Swann vs. Encore Moore

Big Aciton vs. O’Shay Edwards

Tickets for the event are available on EventBrite.

* New York Wrestling Connection is scheduled to hold an event on Saturday, November 20 at the NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, Long Island with the following lineup:

Alex Reynolds & John Silver in action

Willow Nightingale vs. Tina San Antonio

Cory Cooper & Joey Conway vs. Robert Franklin & Dickie Rodz

Michael Mistretta will address the fans

– PWInsider also reports that The Penta Hotel, which is across the street from Madison Square Garden, is due to be demolished soon. The venue used to host Herb Abrams UWF events in the early 1990s.