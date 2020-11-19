Various News: Sonjay Dutt’s Father Passed Away Last Week, Tony Khan Congratulates Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, Details On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas

– Jay Bhalla, the father of WWE producer Sonjay Dutt, passed away last week after a battle with colon cancer. Dutt paid tribute to his father and asked for donations to the Colon Cancer Foundation if fans felt the need to help out.

He wrote: “I decided to jot down a few words about my dad as I process his passing. Thank you for reading. RIP to my father Jay Bhalla. I don’t have the words to fully convey how appreciative I am for everyone that reached out to me about my father’s passing. Thank you so very much. It means more than you’ll ever know. If you feel so inclined to donate to CCF, here is a link.”

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs: “Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.”

And here’s the synopsis for Total Bellas: “Brie pushes a reluctant Nicole to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of the family. Nicole grows uncomfortable after Artem starts spending too much time with her mum, Kathy. Brie is reminded of the difficult birth she had with Birdie.”

– AEW President Tony Khan sent his congratulations to Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette on Twitter, as the two are expecting a baby.