– On the latest edition of Daria & Toni Unwrapped, former WWE Superstar Daria Berenato (aka Sonya Deville) spoke about the recent WWE releases:

WWE Fired My Friends… and Life After Wrestling🐸 Always chaos with Daria and Toni

Hi, I’m Daria Berenato—formerly WWE’s Sonya Deville—joined by my wife Toni for another raw, hilarious, and unfiltered episode of Unwrapped. From bear attacks on our chickens to backstage WWE drama, today’s episode gives you an inside look at real life, real relationships, and real reactions. Whether you’re a wrestling fan, in a relationship, raising kids, or trying to figure out WTF your 30s are supposed to look like—this episode brings the laughs and the feels. We’re brutally honest, a little chaotic, and always unfiltered.

– WWE released the full episode of “The Rise of Evolution” for the Ruthless Aggression docuseries:

See how Triple H brought Randy Orton, Batista and Ric Flair together to form Evolution, the Ruthless Aggression Era’s most dominant group.

– Vampiro is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: