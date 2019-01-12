Various News: Speculation On Possible Name For AEW TV Show, WALTER Comments On His NXT UK Debut, Katsuyori Shibata Set For ROH Shows

– Wrestling Inc reports that that All Elite Wrestling will air their TV series on Tuesday nights, as several months ago AEW registered the trademark “Tuesday Night Dynamite.” AEW has yet to actually announce a TV deal, but there is strong speculation they either have or will have one. Chris Jericho said he wouldn’t have signed without one. There are said to be multiple TV offers on the table. However, AXS TV is not one of them, as the CEO for the network said they’re not looking to add AEW to their programming.

– After his debut at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, WALTER wrote the following on Twitter:

– ROH has announced that Katsuyori Shibata will appear on all three nights of their Texas Road to G1 Supercard tour for autographs and photo ops at the pre-event Meet and Greets.

From their press release: Shibata broke into New Japan alongside former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura and was among the very best professional wrestlers in the world for nearly two decades, from his first through his last match, when he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis 2017.

Shibata’s career is filled with gold, including three wins of the NEVER Openweight Championship, winning the World Tag League with Hirooki Goto in 2014, and the New Japan Cup in 2017. Additionally, Shibata has been seen in ROH rings, wrestling memorable bouts against Silas Young, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish.

These days, Shibata has assumed the role of Head Coach at the New Japan Dojo in Los Angeles, providing his near two decades of experience to the first group of American Young Lions at the new Dojo.

There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH live! Don’t miss your chance to see ROH LIVE and meet Katsuyori Shibata when the Road to G1 Supercard starts in Texas this January!

Here are the event details:

ROAD TO G1 SUPERCARD – DALLAS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM CT

GILLEY’S DALLAS

1135 S LAMAR ST

DALLAS , TX 75215

PURCHASE TICKETS

ROAD TO G1 SUPERCARD – HOUSTON

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM CT

NRG ARENA

NRG PKWY

HOUSTON , TX 77054

PURCHASE TICKETS

ROAD TO G1 SUPERCARD – SAN ANTONIO

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM CT

AUSTIN HIGHWAY EVENT CENTER

1948 AUSTIN HWY

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78218

PURCHASE TICKETS