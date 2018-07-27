Various News: Stand Alone Wrestling Flash Sale, Guest Lineup for Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling, First Trailer for I Am Vengeance

– There is a $10 admission flash sale currently ongoing for the stacked Stand Alone Wrestling Boardwalk Beatdown event the weekend of 8/25 in Atlantic City, NJ, which features appearances by Bill Goldberg, Sting, Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam “Hangman” Page, Marty Scurll, Ken Shamrock, and more.

– CW 30 in Memphis, TN announced the following guest lineup for Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling, which airs on Saturdays at 11 AM:

Saturday 7/28 – Dave Brown.

Saturday 8/4 – Dave Brown.

Saturday 8/11 – Bert Prentice.

Saturday 8/18 – Bert Prentice.

Saturday 8/25 – Tom Nunnery.

Saturday 9/1 – Brian Christopher.

Saturday 9/8 – Antonio Braxton.

Saturday 9/15 – Koko B. Ware.

Saturday 9/22 – Superstar Bill Dundee.

Saturday 9/29 – Doug Gilbert.

Saturday 10/8 – Jerry Calhoun.

Saturday 10/13 – Randy Hales.

CW 30 has made the first three episodes of the series available on Youtube.

– The first trailer for I Am Vengeance starring former WWE superstar Stu ‘Bad News’ Barrett was just released.The film will be released in select theaters and via VOD on 8/25. Promotional material for its release notes:

“When ex-Special Forces soldier turned professional mercenary, John Gold (Stu Bennett), hears that his former best friend Corporal Dan Mason (Kevin Leslie), and Dan’s parents have been murdered, he heads to their home-town to find their killers. Gold discovers that Dan and his father were investigating a Special Forces troop led by the enigmatic, highly decorated Sergeant Hatcher (Gary Daniels), that went rogue in Afghanistan. What unfolds next is a heart-pumping action thrill ride that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. ”