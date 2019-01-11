Various News: Stardom Announces Changes To Streaming Service, Countdown Clock for Kenny Omega on Being the Elite, Billy Gunn and BJ Whitmer Working As AEW Producers

– PWInsider reports that they will switch server hosts and launch a revamped version of their streaming service STARDOM World on January 29. There will also be a price increase, it will cost ¥925 per month (approximately $8.50 USD). The service will not include live event streaming, but they will post events within a week after they happen.

– The latest episode of Being the Elite featuring a countdown clock for Kenny Omega, who will leave NJPW at the end of the month. It’s believed that he will sign with AEW, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

– PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn and BJ Whitmer are working as producers for AEW.