Quantcast

wrestling / News

Various News: Stardom Announces Changes To Streaming Service, Countdown Clock for Kenny Omega on Being the Elite, Billy Gunn and BJ Whitmer Working As AEW Producers

January 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stardom

PWInsider reports that they will switch server hosts and launch a revamped version of their streaming service STARDOM World on January 29. There will also be a price increase, it will cost ¥925 per month (approximately $8.50 USD). The service will not include live event streaming, but they will post events within a week after they happen.

– The latest episode of Being the Elite featuring a countdown clock for Kenny Omega, who will leave NJPW at the end of the month. It’s believed that he will sign with AEW, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

PWInsider reports that Billy Gunn and BJ Whitmer are working as producers for AEW.

article topics :

AEW, Kenny Omega, STARDOM, Joseph Lee


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading