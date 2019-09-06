Various News: Stardom Subscribers Largely Outside of Japan, Attendance for CMLL World Grand Prix, Perro Aguayo Sr. Documentary

– The latest WON has a bit of a surprising detail about Stardom’s streaming service subscribers. According to the site, the service’s subscribers are 70% outside of the country. The biggest market is the United States, and the UK is the second-biggest market.

– CMLL’s World Grand Prix drew 13,200 fans, according to the outlet.

– There is a documentary being made about Perro Aguayo Sr.’s life, which is set for release next year.