Various News: Stephanie McMahon Asks Fans To Take SheIs Challenge, 2018 Highlights From NJPW, Rise Ascent Added To ROW Event

– In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon asked fans to take the “SheIs” challenge.

Here’s a description of SheIs from the official website: “Using the power of women’s sport to create a future of, by, and for strong women. Our core objective is to give women the opportunity to reap the benefits of having sport in their lives from the top down through increasing viewership and attendance and bottom-up via participation. We are doing this by reframing the narrative around women’s sports: demonstrating that it’s up to us – the fans, the athletes at all levels, the current and future leaders – to show our support of women’s sports, ensure future opportunities for girls/women, and drive growth for the total sports community. Our values are based on four key principles: positive – collaborative – inclusive – active, these values drive everything we do and are at the heart of how we are shaping a new future in sports. These values drive everything we do and are at the heart of how we are shaping a new future in sports.”

It’s up to us to take the next step forward for women’s sports. Join me in watching, attending & supporting female athletics & challenge your friends to do the same. Show young athletes everywhere her future can be ANYTHING. @TeamSheIS #SheISChallenge https://t.co/8oNsxZF6wG pic.twitter.com/fGsp4UvGMc — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 7, 2019

– NJPW has posted a new video featuring highlights of 2018.

– Women’s wrestling promotion RISE will have a show called “Ascent” in conjunction with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Houston. It features names like Su Yung, Saraya Knight and more. Here’s the press release:

As we get ready to kickoff 2019 in a BIG way with our friends at Reality of Wrestling in Houston, both sides wanted to make this experience for fans even BIGGER! We are adding even more matches for those who will be attending our VIP Meet and Greet prior to RISE 12 – ROW on The RISE.

In addition to the ringside group photo op with Women of RISE, Meet and Greet attendees will also be treated to a special taping of RISE – ASCENT, the RISE Episodic Platform streaming worldwide for subscribers of riseascent.com, RISE Apps on iOS and Android and twitch.tv/risedtwa. Attendees of the Meet and Greet will be treated to two bonus matches filmed for ASCENT!

Tickets and VIP Meet and Greet Passes are now on sale at realityofwrestling.com. Act fast, because Front Row is SOLD OUT and Second Row is nearly gone!

Join us for even MORE Women’s Independent Wrestling January 19, courtesy of RISE and Reality of Wrestling!