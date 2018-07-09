Various News: Stephanie McMahon Makes List Of Powerful Women In Sports, McMahon Appears At Girl Up Summit, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Stephanie McMahon appeared on AdWeek‘s list of the 30 Most Influential Women in Sports. McMahon works as an ambassador for WWE and is also their Chief Brand Officer. The story mentions her match at Wrestlemania 34, teaming with Triple H against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. Wrestlemania 34 broke the record for highest-grossing entertainment event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with $14.1 million.

The article also mentions WWE’s influence on women’s sports with the increased status of women within the company, including the recent signing of Rousey and the fact that the women’s roster has doubled in the last three years. WWE also hired a female referee and three female coaches. Mattel’s line of WWE Superstar Barbie Dolls was also listed. WWE’s female fan base is said to have went up by 40%.

– McMahon was also spotted at the Girl Up Summit, where she gave a speech. She wrote:

I was so incredibly proud to be a part of the @GirlUp Summit today, whose goal is uniting girls to change the world. Listening to some of the Teen Leaders speak and feeling the positive energy in the room, I feel more confident than ever in our future. #GirlsLead18 pic.twitter.com/yAQo61ifTW — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 9, 2018

– Here is a preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling: