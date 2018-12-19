Quantcast

 

Various News: Stephanie McMahon Shares Her Thoughts on 2018, Joey Janela Thanks Fans After Rough Couple of Months

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to reflect on WWE’s accomplishments in 2018. You can see her post below, which also makes sure to hype the New Day’s WWE 2018 Pancake Powered Year End Super Spectacular:

– Joey Janela was also in a reflective mood on Twitter, as he commented on what has been a tough couple of months for him. Janela discussed his knee surgery in October and noted that he and Penelope Ford broke up, before thanking the fans for the support they’ve shown him:

