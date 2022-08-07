wrestling / News

Various News: Stephen Amell Comments On Possible Return To The Ring, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephen Amell Heels Image Credit: Starz

– During an interview at the Superhero Car Show, Stephen Amell gave his thoughts on WWE without Vince McMahon, Cody Rhodes’ recent injury and a return to the ring.

He said that he’s not sure if privately Vince is really stepping away, but noted that if so, WWE will find away to succeed. He also said that he thinks Rhodes will do great when he returns from his injury.

Finally, he said that he would like to work a wrestling program on television to promote the upcoming season of Heels, but said it could be for AEW or WWE.

– WWE shared the following highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown:

– WWE also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

