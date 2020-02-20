wrestling / News
Various News: Steve Austin Says His Show Will Return Soon, WWE Backstage To Air Live From Tampa During Wrestlemania Week, WWE Files Trademarks For Ruthless Aggression
– A fan recently asked Stone Cold Steve Austin on Twitter when his USA Network series Straight Up Steve Austin will return. He said that it would be back ‘soon.’ It was renewed for a second season last month.
How long until @steveaustinBSR show #straightupsteveaustin returns pic.twitter.com/O0ZH8sTqhT
— Brock (@brockbellafit) February 19, 2020
Back on the @USA_Network soon.
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 20, 2020
– WWE Backstage on FS1 will air live from Tampa during Wrestlemania 36 week.
– WWE has filed new trademarks on the term ‘Ruthless Aggression’, related to the docuseries on the WWE Network.
