Various News: Steve Austin Surprises Young Fan With Title Belt, Impact in 60 to Showcase ODB, AXS TV to Air Bound for Glory 2012 on March 30

– WWE released a clip of Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin sending a smoking skull title belt to a young fan, Mason, who reenacted Austin’s entrance in a viral video. You can check out that clip with Steve Austin surprising young Mason below:

– The March 30 episode of Impact in 60 on AXS TV will showcase ODB. The episode will air on the network at 10:00 pm EST.

– Also set for March 30 on AXS TV is the TNA Bound for Glory 2012 event. Here is the lineup for that card:

* TNA champion Austin Aries vs. Jeff Hardy

* Sting & Bully Ray vs. Aces & Eights

* James Storm vs. Bobby Roode with King Mo as the guest enforcer

* TNA Tag Team champions Chris Daniels & Kazarian vs. Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez vs. Kurt Angle & AJ Styles

* TNA X-Division champion Zema Ion vs. Rob Van Dam

* TNA TV champion Samoa Joe vs. Magnus

* Al Snow vs. Joey Ryan

* TNA Knockouts champion Brooke Tessmacher vs. Tara