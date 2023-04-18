wrestling / News
Various News: Stevie Richards Shares Update on His Health in New Vlog, Prince Nana Chats With Renee Paquette on The Sessions
April 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards shared another health update on his vlog and also details his IV antibiotic therapy:
– The Embassy’s Prince Nana is the latest guest of Renee Paquette on this week’s edition of The Sessions:
The Embassy’s Prince Nana joins The Sessions for a conversation that expands promotions, continents and generations as the manager of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions discusses his longevity in pro wrestling and his specific, record-setting tenure in Ring of Honor. He also shares how he feels about ROH’s new ownership under Tony Khan, his partnership with Swerve Strickland and how he has ancestral ties to legitimate royalty … and WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston.
