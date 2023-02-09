– The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway is furious after the injury he suffered at the hands of Hook. Stokely released a statement on his Twitter threatening AEW he will sue them unless Hook is punished.

Stokely Hathaway wrote in his statement, “Please don’t make me sue this company, Tony Khan. You know that portrait of your father that’s hanging in your office? Well, once I own this company, I’m replacing it with a big ass photo of James Brown. Yep. Every time you see the Godfather of Soul sweating in a drug-fueled rage at the Apollo, you’re going to think of me. Sounds pretty miserable, bro.”

He added, “Do the right thing. Punish this little bastard HOOK and write me a fat check.” His tweet also contained a photo of him and Reverend Al Sharpton, who Stokely notes is his “best friend.” You can view Stokely’s tweet and AEW’s response below:

And we were just gonna ask if you wanted to play a game of cee-lo behind the Cow Palace — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 9, 2023

– The R-Phils minor league baseball team has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Charles “The Godfather” Wright and formerly Papa Shango will be appearing at the team’s upcoming game on Friday, July 28. The R-Phils will be playing the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for a special Wrestling Night. Here’s the full announcement:

R-Phils to Welcome Hall of Fame Wrestler Charles Wright (Reading, PA) – Hall-of-Fame Wrestler Charles Wright is coming to Baseballtown. Wright, best known as “The Godfather” and “Papa Shango,” will be appearing at the R-Phils matchup against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, July 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00. There are multiple special ticket packages available for Wright’s appearance. For $65, fans will have the opportunity for a pre-game VIP meet and greet with Wright and receive a photo opportunity with him and autograph. In addition, the package includes a limited edition Wright double bobblehead portraying his two most popular characters and seats in either Blue Box or Green Box. The VIP session is scheduled from approximately 5:15 until 6:00. Fans have the option of just purchasing a limited edition bobblehead and game ticket to the July 28th game for $34 (Blue Box) or $31 (Green Box). A FREE public autograph session for fans attending the July 28 game will begin at approximately 7:00. Wright is best known for his tenure in the World Wrestling Foundation during the 1990s and early-2000s. In addition to his Hall-of-Fame accolades, Wright also is a two-time USAW Unified World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion and much more. Packages are available now by visiting: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=333103 The R-Phils are excited to welcome Wright to Reading on July 28. Single-game tickets go on sale in March, but the best way to secure a ticket to this game is by purchasing a mini plan or ticket book. For more details, and to purchase, contact the R-Phils ticket office at 610-370-BALL or by going to rphils.com.