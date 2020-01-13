wrestling / News
Various News: Stone Cold Trends On Twitter After NFL Game, Matt Riddle Hypes NXT, Rhea Ripley Doesn’t Care Who Wins Battle Royal
– Stone Cold Steve Austin trended on Twitter yesterday after Kansas City Chiefs player Eric Fisher had a beer bash to celebrate a touchdown.
From down 24-0 to doing Stone Cold celebrations with the crowd with 13:00 still to go pic.twitter.com/w44jFKRIgK
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 12, 2020
– WWE has posted a video of Matt Riddle at an NXT event last night, in which he hypes Wednesday’s episode of the show and promises that he and Pete Dunne will advance in the Dusty Classic.
.@SuperKingofBros has plans for the #DustyClassic this Wednesday on #WWENXT! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/uRes8GaDI8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 12, 2020
– Another video from the same event has Rhea Ripley stating she doesn’t care who wins the #1 contenders battle royal for her NXT Women’s title.
Any woman who dares to challenge @RheaRipley_WWE, including @tonistorm_ at #WorldsCollide, beware! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/mHVvA3UqPw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 13, 2020
