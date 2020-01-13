wrestling / News

Various News: Stone Cold Trends On Twitter After NFL Game, Matt Riddle Hypes NXT, Rhea Ripley Doesn’t Care Who Wins Battle Royal

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stone Cold Steve Austin RAW

– Stone Cold Steve Austin trended on Twitter yesterday after Kansas City Chiefs player Eric Fisher had a beer bash to celebrate a touchdown.

– WWE has posted a video of Matt Riddle at an NXT event last night, in which he hypes Wednesday’s episode of the show and promises that he and Pete Dunne will advance in the Dusty Classic.

– Another video from the same event has Rhea Ripley stating she doesn’t care who wins the #1 contenders battle royal for her NXT Women’s title.

