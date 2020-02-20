Various News: Stonecutter Media Releasing PPV Specials on Young Bucks and More, Updated ROH Lineups for February and March, NJPW Tiger Hattori Retirement Show Post-Match Interviews

– PWInsider reports that Steve Karel’s Stonecutter Media is launching a pay-per-view series surrounding the early years of prominent wrestling stars. One that’s now available On Demand is The Young Bucks – The Super Kick Brothers. Here’s a list of some of the other wrestling PPV titles from Stonecutter Media besides the Young Bucks:

Joey Janela – The Bad Boy (Debuting in February)

Kevin Steen (aka WWE’s Kevin Owens – The Canadian Warriors (Debuting in March)

Drew Gulak – The Legal Eagle (Debuting in April)

Per the report, the PPV specials will also feature footage and material of the wrestlers from their stints in CZW.

– Here’s an updated list of ROH lineups for the remainder of February and March:

ROH Bound by Honor – Friday, February 28 in St. Louis, Missouri – HonorClub:

* ROH Champion PCO vs. ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee

* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods

* Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes

* Slex vs. Marty Scurll vs. Bandido

* Rush & Kenny King vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King

* Rey Horus vs. Alex Shelley

* Nicole Savoy vs. Angelina Love

* Vincent & Bateman vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson.

ROH Gateway to Honor – Saturday, February 29 in St. Charles, Missouri – HonorClub:

* ROH Champion Rush vs. Mark Haskins vs. PCO

* ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Dak Draper

* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Rey Horus (Proving Ground

* The Briscoes & Slex vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon & Brody King

* Vincent & Bateman vs. Josh Woods & Silas Young

* Alex Shelley vs. Dan Maff for the first time ever

* Angelina Love vs. Session Moth Martina

ROH 18th Anniversary – Las Vegas, Nevada – Live on Pay-Per-View:

* ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon

* Slex vs. Adam Brook

* The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

ROH Past vs. Present – Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas – HonorClub:

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

* Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon vs. Alex Shelley & Matt Sydal

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Havana Pitbulls vs. Mexablood

* Delirious & Grizzly Redwood vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

– NJPW released some post-match interview videos and clips for yesterday’s Tiger Hattori retirement show. You can check those out below.





