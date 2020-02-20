wrestling / News
Various News: Stonecutter Media Releasing PPV Specials on Young Bucks and More, Updated ROH Lineups for February and March, NJPW Tiger Hattori Retirement Show Post-Match Interviews
– PWInsider reports that Steve Karel’s Stonecutter Media is launching a pay-per-view series surrounding the early years of prominent wrestling stars. One that’s now available On Demand is The Young Bucks – The Super Kick Brothers. Here’s a list of some of the other wrestling PPV titles from Stonecutter Media besides the Young Bucks:
Joey Janela – The Bad Boy (Debuting in February)
Kevin Steen (aka WWE’s Kevin Owens – The Canadian Warriors (Debuting in March)
Drew Gulak – The Legal Eagle (Debuting in April)
Per the report, the PPV specials will also feature footage and material of the wrestlers from their stints in CZW.
– Here’s an updated list of ROH lineups for the remainder of February and March:
ROH Bound by Honor – Friday, February 28 in St. Louis, Missouri – HonorClub:
* ROH Champion PCO vs. ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee
* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods
* Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes
* Slex vs. Marty Scurll vs. Bandido
* Rush & Kenny King vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King
* Rey Horus vs. Alex Shelley
* Nicole Savoy vs. Angelina Love
* Vincent & Bateman vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson.
ROH Gateway to Honor – Saturday, February 29 in St. Charles, Missouri – HonorClub:
* ROH Champion Rush vs. Mark Haskins vs. PCO
* ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Dak Draper
* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Rey Horus (Proving Ground
* The Briscoes & Slex vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon & Brody King
* Vincent & Bateman vs. Josh Woods & Silas Young
* Alex Shelley vs. Dan Maff for the first time ever
* Angelina Love vs. Session Moth Martina
ROH 18th Anniversary – Las Vegas, Nevada – Live on Pay-Per-View:
* ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Bandido
* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon
* Slex vs. Adam Brook
* The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle
ROH Past vs. Present – Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas – HonorClub:
* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe
* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal
* Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon vs. Alex Shelley & Matt Sydal
* Homicide vs. Brody King
* Havana Pitbulls vs. Mexablood
* Delirious & Grizzly Redwood vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle
– NJPW released some post-match interview videos and clips for yesterday’s Tiger Hattori retirement show. You can check those out below.
