Various News: Suge D Gets New Pineapple Pete Shirt, Shelton Benjamin Offers Joke PSA To Parents During Pandemic

April 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho spotted Suge D (better known as Sugar Dunkerton) in the crowd and constantly took shots at him, ultimately calling him ‘Pineapple Pete’. Every time Suge was shown, Jericho went back to that nickname. Suge is now taking advantage of the spotlight, as he’s already got a new shirt on ProWrestlingTees.com promoting himself as Pineapple Pete.

– Shelton Benjamin has a PSA for parents who let their kids play video games during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “Dear parents of the world in light of our ongoing battle with covid19 please take time to do more activities with you kids that lure them away from video games. These brats are destroying me & killin all my online gaming stats.

This led to more sniping with Mia Yim, which is always fun.

