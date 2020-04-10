Various News: Suge D Gets New Pineapple Pete Shirt, Shelton Benjamin Offers Joke PSA To Parents During Pandemic

– During this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho spotted Suge D (better known as Sugar Dunkerton) in the crowd and constantly took shots at him, ultimately calling him ‘Pineapple Pete’. Every time Suge was shown, Jericho went back to that nickname. Suge is now taking advantage of the spotlight, as he’s already got a new shirt on ProWrestlingTees.com promoting himself as Pineapple Pete.

AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. The EXCLUSIVE #PINEAPPLEPETE Tee at @PWTees! As seen on @AEWrestling (getting on @IAmJericho's last nerve) you too can jump on the Pineapple Express! USE the code "SPRINGFLING" to save some $$. Flavor is forever, y'all.https://t.co/iJGQp7EYMw 🍍🍍. pic.twitter.com/6GkyCAcTJD — SUGE AKA 🍍Pineapple Pete🍍 (@SugarDunkerton) April 9, 2020

– Shelton Benjamin has a PSA for parents who let their kids play video games during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “Dear parents of the world in light of our ongoing battle with covid19 please take time to do more activities with you kids that lure them away from video games. These brats are destroying me & killin all my online gaming stats.”

Dear parents of the world in light of our ongoing battle with covid19 please take time to do more activities with you kids that lure them away from video games. These brats are destroying me & killin all my online gaming stats😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/jvpHdjTJQY — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 9, 2020

This led to more sniping with Mia Yim, which is always fun.

The only game that @MiaYim is absolutely unbeatable “pin the tail on the donkey”. She sticks the tail to her own butt, pic.twitter.com/r3NytWHmbR — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 9, 2020

Until I’ll beat you in Mario kart. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 9, 2020

