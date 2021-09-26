Various News: Suzuki & Archer Challenge Moxley & Kingston to NJPW Match, Talking Smack Highlights, Army of Thieves Trailer

– After their loss to Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage on Friday night, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer challenged Kingston and Moxley to a rematch at the NJPW Strong show in Philadelphia.

“[email protected]_D_minoru & @LanceHoyt, are not happy with tonight’s outcome after facing @JonMoxley & #EddieKingston in Lights Out match on #AEWRampage: Grand Slam. They’ve issued a challenge to Moxley & Kingston to face them at #njpwSTRONG in Philadelphia #njshowdown @NJPWofAmerica”

– Highlights from the latest Talking Smack: Liv Morgan reacts to her loss to Zelina Vega en route to WWE Extreme Rules, Rey Mysterio comments on his son Dominik’s harsh words and Bianca Belair prepares to battle SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch tomorrow.

– Netflix has released the trailer for Army of Thieves, the prequel to Army of the Dead which starred Dave Bautista. In the prequel, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.