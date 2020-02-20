wrestling / News
Various News: Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs., Son Of Johnny Grunge Releases First Album With Band, New NXT Star Shirts Available
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs: “As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.”
– Mike Durham, the son of former ECW star Johnny Grunge, released his first EP with his band Upchuck, based in Atlanta. Durham plays guitar for the band. You can find the EP here. Immersive Atlanta called it a “rousing success.”
– WWE Shop has new t-shirts for Mia Yim (“Graffiti”) and Rhea Ripley (“This Is My Brutality”). They also have a Ripple Junction x Fanzine Collection with designs for Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, and Jake Roberts.
More Trending Stories
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage