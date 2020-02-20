Various News: Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs., Son Of Johnny Grunge Releases First Album With Band, New NXT Star Shirts Available

– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs: “As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.”

– Mike Durham, the son of former ECW star Johnny Grunge, released his first EP with his band Upchuck, based in Atlanta. Durham plays guitar for the band. You can find the EP here. Immersive Atlanta called it a “rousing success.”

– WWE Shop has new t-shirts for Mia Yim (“Graffiti”) and Rhea Ripley (“This Is My Brutality”). They also have a Ripple Junction x Fanzine Collection with designs for Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, and Jake Roberts.