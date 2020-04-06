wrestling / News
Various News: Synopsis For This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring, Matt Taven Recalls ROH World Title Win In New Column
– The synopsis is online for this week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, looking at the Brawl For All tournament. The episode airs Tuesday night at 10 PM on VICE and is described as follows:
It’s known as the worst idea in the history of pro-wrestling; the legitimate boxing tournament that led to career-ending injuries and had audiences begging for the final bell.
ROH has posted their latest “World of Honor” column, with the new one featuring Matt Taven looking back on his 2019 ROH World Title win. ROH began running World of Honor columns amid the current pandemic situation; they’re first-person columns written by members of the roster.
You can check out an excerpt from the column below, along with the full piece here.
Even though there would be two more events before Madison Square Garden, I knew this match with Lethal would be my chance to prove that I belonged in the World Title Match at G1 Supercard. I had made some drastic changes since my return to ROH that previous fall, from my hair, to my ring attire, but the biggest change was my overall attitude. I now truly believed that I deserved to be the Ring of Honor World Champion and said so to anyone who would listen. If I didn’t deliver that night in Vegas, my chances of winning in MSG were out the window, and all the work, risk, and preparation was for nothing.
That night, magic happened. In what is undoubtedly my favorite match of my career, I felt like I proved to any naysayers that Matt Taven is a World Champion, and if they still didn’t believe, well screw them, I proved it to myself. Watching it back, I’m still not happy with the promo I cut before the match. I can tell my mind is racing and I’m anxious, but as far as the match itself, I wouldn’t change a thing. Going into that night feeling the weight on the world on my shoulders and coming out the other end feeling like I had accomplished something special gave me more confidence than I have ever had in my career. MSG couldn’t come soon enough.
